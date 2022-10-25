Solar Eclipse 2022: When and Where to watch this year's last Surya Grahan, Check Timings

The world is set to witness the last solar eclipse of 2022 and the partial solar eclipse will be visible from several parts of India. After the festival of lights, Diwali was celebrated on October 24, the surya grahan will be visible today - October 25. People from Europe, the Urals and Western Siberia, Central Asia and Western Asia, and from the northeast of Africa will be able to view the solar eclipse. A partial solar eclipse occurs in the polar regions of the Earth when the centre of the Moon's shadow misses the Earth. Even if it's for a short while, a solar eclipse should not be viewed with the naked eye. Except for the few states of the northeastern region, most of the states in India will be able to witness this solar eclipse.

In India, several cities will be able to view the eclipse and this includes the capital Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Bhopal, among others. Several of these cities will be able to view the eclipse for more than one-and-half hour. The government release stated, "In Delhi and Mumbai, the percentage coverage of the Sun by the Moon at the time of greatest eclipse will be around 44 percent and 24 percent respectively. The duration of eclipse from the beginning up to sunset time will be 1 hr 13 min and 1 hr 19 min for both Delhi and Mumbai respectively. In Chennai and Kolkata, the duration of the eclipse from the beginning up to sunset time will be 31 min and 12 min respectively."



Solar eclipse 2022: City-wise timings

New Delhi: 04:28 pm to 05:42 pm

Mumbai: 04:49 pm to 06:09 pm

Chennai: 05:13 pm to 05:45 pm

Kolkata: 04:51 pm to 05:04 pm

Hyderabad: 04:58 pm to 05:48 pm

Bengaluru: 05:12 pm to 05:56 pm

Bhopal: 04:42 pm to 05:47 pm

Chandigarh: 04:23 pm to 05:41 pm