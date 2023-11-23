Soldier killed in 'accidental firing' near LOC in J&K’s Poonch

Jammu, Nov 23 A soldier was killed in an accidental fire on Thursday near the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Poonch district, said officials here.

Officials said that rifleman Madhu Singh was hit by accidental fire near the fence in Phagwari Gali of Mendhar sector.

“He died on the spot.

"It is being confirmed whether the accidental fire was caused from the soldier’s own service rifle or from that of a colleague,” officials said.

The soldier belonged to Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

More details were awaited.

