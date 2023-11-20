Somnath Bharti engages in Chhath Puja celebrations, advocates for political performance

New Delhi, Nov 20 Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman and MLA from Malviya Nagar Assembly Constituency, Somnath Bharti, actively participated in the Chhath Puja festivities within his constituency.

Commencing the celebrations, he offered ‘arghya (paid obeisance’) to the sun god in Gautam Nagar Central Park, followed by a second ‘arghya’ at Chhath Ghat in Dr. Ambedkar Park, Humayunpur, alongside fellow devotees.

During the festival, Bharti conveyed wishes on behalf of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Malviya Nagar councilors, and himself, extending hopes for happiness and prosperity in everyone's lives.

Expressing concern for the 41 workers trapped in the Uttarakhand tunnel, he dedicated his prayers for their safe return and urged others to join in.

Somnath Bharti pointed out the tangible efforts of the Kejriwal Government, contrasting it with mere rhetoric from other political entities.

He highlighted the construction of about 1,000 Chhath Ghats by the Delhi Government, emphasising the transformative impact on public services, including improved government schools, free electricity, water, and travel for women, and the establishment of Mohalla Clinics.

Asserting Kejriwal's commitment to the people, Bharti urged a halt to the harassment faced by the Chief Minister, stating that, “Surya Bhagwan and Chhathi Maiya would not forgive those who disturb someone dedicated to public welfare.”

As a devotee of Chhath, he appealed for a cessation of such actions against Kejriwal.

