Somnath Swabhiman Parv reflects unbroken faith, cultural strength of India: BJP Delhi chief

New Delhi, Jan 10 BJP Delhi President Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday underscored the deep historical and cultural significance of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, stating that the year-long nationwide observance symbolises the resilience and strength of India’s religious and civilisational heritage.

Calling the Somnath Temple a living testament to India’s unwavering faith, Sachdeva said the celebrations reflect the nation’s collective pride and spiritual consciousness.

Speaking to IANS, Sachdeva said, “The Somnath Swabhiman Parv will be celebrated across the country for one year. Our national executive president first offered prayers to Lord Shiva and later visited Lord Hanuman. The Somnath Temple was brutally attacked by foreign invaders in 1,026, yet despite repeated invasions, the strength of our religious and cultural heritage has remained firm. Even today, the temple stands as one of the most renowned in the world.”

He added that Somnath continues to inspire generations with its message of resilience, devotion, and national self-respect.

The Somnath Swabhiman Parv, which began on January 8 and will continue until January 11, 2026, commemorates 1,000 years since the first attack on the Somnath Temple in January 1026 by Mahmud of Ghazni.

The four-day grand celebration honours the repeated destruction and reconstruction of the temple over centuries, symbolising India’s unbroken faith, cultural pride, and civilisational continuity. The event also marks 75 years of the historic reconstruction of the temple in 1951, led by India’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in key events of the Swabhiman Parv on Saturday.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister described the Somnath Swabhiman Parv as a powerful symbol of India’s spiritual tradition, noting that it is being celebrated across the nation with immense devotion and enthusiasm.

He said he would arrive in Somnath on the evening of January 10, where he would take part in the divine chanting of the Omkar mantra at around 8 p.m. at the temple premises, followed by a spectacular drone show over the Arabian Sea.

On January 11, Prime Minister Modi will lead the Shaurya Yatra at around 9:45 a.m., a ceremonial procession honouring the brave sons and daughters of the country who laid down their lives defending the sacred shrine over centuries of invasions.

The yatra will feature a symbolic one-kilometre roadshow with 108 traditionally attired horsemen, representing valour and eternal sacrifice. Following this, the Prime Minister will offer darshan and pooja at the revered Jyotirlinga and later address a public gathering.

The festival also features 72 hours of uninterrupted Omkar chanting, spiritual music evenings, and cultural programmes highlighting national pride, faith, and heritage, making the Somnath Swabhiman Parv a profound celebration of India’s enduring spiritual legacy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor