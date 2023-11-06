Son kills father for harassing mother in K’taka village

Raichur (Karnataka), Oct 6 In a shocking incident, a son killed his father for torturing his mother in Raichur district of Karnataka, said police on Monday.

The accused was identified as 32-year-old Sheelavanta, a resident of Devarabhoopura village. and the victim was 55-year-old Bandi Timmanna.

Police stated that accused Sheelavantha had bludgeoned his father to death with a stone. Though he attempted to dispose of the body, later changed his mind and informed police about his act and got arrested.

The deceased Bandi Thimanna and his wife lived with son Sheelavanta’s family. He had two children. Bandi Thimmanna tortured his wife all the time and even after being warned by Sheelavanta many times, continued to harass the accused’s mother.

On Sunday an argument broke out between the father and son over the matter. In a fit of rage, the accused first asked his younger son to go to the room, then he took a big stone and smashed his father’s head. Attempts of his wife to stop him failed.

The accused’s mother had told police that her deceased husband would torture her every day and her son had done this in a fit of rage after not being able to see his mother being harassed. The police have taken up further investigation.

