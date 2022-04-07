Son of VDC member shoots himself in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, April 7 Son of a village defence committee (VDC) member shot himself dead with the rifle of his father on Thursday in J&K's Poonch district.

Police sources said: "Gulzar Ahmad, 28, son of Muhammad Fazal (VDC member) in Murrah village of Bufliaz area in Poonch district, shot himself dead with his father's rifle around 9.30 a.m."

He died on the spot. The reason for the extreme step taken by the victim appears to be some domestic issue according to preliminary investigation. Legal proceedings have been started, the sources said.

VDCs were created in remote areas of J&K's Jammu division where civil were given arms training and provided weapons to prevent militants from carrying out anti-national activities.

