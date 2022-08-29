Sonali Phogat case: Goa to send probe report to Haryana CM

Panaji, Aug 29 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that the full investigation report of the Sonali Phogat's murder case will be sent to his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar and the state's DGP by the evening.

Reiterating that Goa Police are conducting a thorough investigation, Sawant said that if Khattar continues with his request to hand over the case to the CBI, then the state government will think over it.

"Full report of the investigation, which has taken place till today, will be sent to Haryana Chief Minister and DGP Haryana by today evening," Sawant said.

"The Haryana Chief Minister had called me yesterday. He told me that Phogat's family members have met him. He has requested to give the case to the CBI if required. The Goa government is open to handover the case to the CBI. At present investigation is on. But if required we are ready to give case to CBI," he added.

Sawant further that the Goa government will not tolerate drug trade in the coastal state, adding: "The Anti-Narcotics Cell is working, I will take the report directly from DGP."

"Nobody involved (in this case) will go scot free. Those involved will go behind the bars. Cases will be filed against them. So far five persons are arrested."

Phogat had come to Goa on August 22 and was staying at a hotel in Anjuna.

She felt uneasy that night and the next morning, she was taken to the St. Anthony hospital in Anjuna where she was declared brought dead.

According to Goa Police, metamemphatamine was given to Phogat and the drug has been seized from a washroom of the Curlies restaurant in Anjuna.

So far, five persons have been arrested in this case, including her personnel assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Singh.

