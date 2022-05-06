Sonia Gandhi calls meeting of conveners of six committees formed for 'Chintan Shivir'

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of the conveners of six committees formed for the "Chintan Shivir" at her residence on May 9.

The Conveners of the committees will submit the final draft of the resolutions to be discussed during the three-day conference.

The party will hold a three-day Nav-Sankalp Chintan Shivir in Rajasthan's Udaipur from May 13 to 15 to revive the Congress.

Six committees have been formed for the Chintan Shivir and they are Political, Social Justice and Empowerment, Economy, Organisation, Farmers and Agriculture, and Youth and Empowerment.

The nine-member Political panel is led by Mallikarjun Kharge, has Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Chavan, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Gaurav Gogoi, Saptagiri Ulaka, Pawan Khera, and Ragini Naik.

The convener of Social Justice and Empowerment Committee is Salman Khurshid while its committee includes Digvijay Singh, Meira Kumar, Kumari Selja Tuki Nabam, Anto Antony, Narain Rathwa and K Raju.

Other members included in the Sub Committee are the chairman of SC-ST department Rajesh Lilothia, chairman of OBC department Captain Ajay Yadav and chairman of minority department Imran Pratapgarhi.

The task of the committee is to reach out to the people of OBC, SC, ST, and minorities working in the social sector. Along with this, discussions are also being held with the Congress leaders of these communities.

Committee on Economy is headed by former Finance Minister P Chidambaram. Besides Siddaramaiah, Sachin Pilot, Manish Tewari, Rajiv Gowda, Praniti Shinde, Gourav Vallabh, and Supriya Shrinate are part of the nine-member panel.

The panel dealing with organisational issues will be led by Congress Working Committee member Mukul Wasnik. It will also have Ajay Maken, Tariq Anwar, Ramesh Chennithala, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, Netta D'Souza and Meenakshi Natarajan.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda will lead the Farmers and Agriculture Committee. The committee will have TS Singhdeo, Shaktisinh Gohil, Nana Patole, Pratap Singh Bajwa, Arun Yadav, Akhilesh Pratap Singh, Geeta Kora, and Ajay Kumar Lallu.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Warring is the convener of the Youth and Empowerment Committee and its committee members are BV Srinivas, Neeraj Kundan, Krishna Allavaru, Alka Lamba, Roji M John, Abhishek Dutt, Karishma Thakur, and Angkita Dutta.

A meeting of the Congress Working Committee will also be held on May 9 ahead of the party's 'Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur.

The Chintan Shivir is being held in the backdrop of the party's drubbing in the elections to five state assemblies earlier this year. The party has witnessed several electoral losses in the elections held in the past eight years. Congress has also seen the exit of some of its prominent faces.

Following a presentation and discussions with poll strategist Prashant Kishor, Congress President Sonia Gandhi had constituted an Empowered Action Group 2024 last month and invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility.

He had declined the "generous offer" and said that "more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep-rooted structural problems through transformational reforms".

The Congress will also be going for organisational polls this year to elect a new party chief.

( With inputs from ANI )

