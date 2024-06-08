Sonia Gandhi Unanimously Elected As Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson

Sonia Gandhi has been unanimously elected as the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP). The decision was made during a Congress Parliamentary Party meeting held in the Central Hall of Parliament in the national capital. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge proposed Sonia Gandhi's name for the post, which was seconded by party leaders Gaurav Gogoi, Tariq Anwar, and K Sudhakaran.

"It is a big thing and she (Sonia Gandhi) has been elected as Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson. She will continue to guide us. She continues to serve the party and I salute her for this," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said after the meeting.

Prominent leaders including UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, and general secretary KC Venugopal were present at the meeting. Others in attendance included Karti Chidambaram, Rajiv Shukla, Randeep Surjewala, Ajay Maken, former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, and Shashi Tharoor.

Earlier today, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) passed a resolution proposing Rahul Gandhi's appointment as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Rahul Gandhi won the Lok Sabha elections from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad in Kerala.

"CWC unanimously requested Rahul Gandhi ji to take the responsibility of the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha," said senior Congress leader KC Venugopal, who was elected as MP from Alappuzha.

The CWC resolution praised Rahul Gandhi for his efforts in the election campaign. The Congress, part of the INDIA bloc, played a significant role in preventing the BJP from securing a majority on its own in the Lok Sabha elections of 2024.

The BJP-led NDA won 293 seats in the polls, falling short of the majority mark. The Congress made significant gains, winning 99 seats, while the INDIA bloc collectively crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition and defying predictions.