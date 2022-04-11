Sonowal, Bhutanese delegation discuss potential of waterways

Guwahati, April 11 India's Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday held discussion with a Bhutanese delegation on harnessing the potential of waterways for progress of both, especially the northeast region.

During a one-on-one dialogue with a delegation from Bhutan led by its Economic Affairs Minister Lyonpo Loknath Sharma on the sidelines of the Waterways Conclave in Dibrugarh, Sonowal stated that the National Waterway-2 (Brahmaputra river) connectivity can be leveraged by both countries for improved economic ties.

Highlighting the traditional bonds of friendship between India and Bhutan, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary "Act East Policy" had added new momentum to trade and socio-cultural movement between the two nations.

About the huge opportunities offered by the MMLP (Multimodal Logistic Parks) in Jogighopa in Assam's Bongaigaon district and the gateway in Dhubri, Sonowal told the Bhutanese delegation that India's advantage in providing infrastructure support and low cost logistics can bring a new era of development for the neighbouring country, an official of Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) said.

Senior officials from India and Bhutan attended during the discussion.

