Sonowal flags off Maritime Awareness Walkathon on occasion of 'National Maritime Day'

New Delhi [India], April 5 : Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday flagged off the 'Maritime Awareness Walkathon' in the national capital.

The event marked the 60th National Maritime Day.

The walkathon was flagged off in the presence of Shripad Y Naik, Minister of State, MoPSW; Sudhansh Pant, IAS, Secretary, MoPSW; Sanjeev Ranjan, IAS, Chairman, National Shipping Board; Rajesh Kumar Sinha, IAS, Additional Secretary, MoPSW and others.

During the event, Sonowal greeted people and paid respect, saluting seafarers, port workers and all those associated with the maritime sector for their determination and hard work.

Highlighting the importance of the maritime sector for India's economic growth, Sonowal said, "Shipping is the lifeline and the route of the prosperity of the nation. This is the first National Maritime Day which we are celebrating during Amrit Kaal. In India's Amrit Kaal, shipping will open new boundaries to lead the building of Aatmrbhar Bharat."

"The vision of Amrit Kaal under the dynamic leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is for the creation of excellent employment opportunities for the youth. We have to work hard to make shipping a fast-growing sector so that India can become a world leader in maritime infrastructure as well as a lead player in the maritime economy," said Sonowal.

"Women seafarers are also playing a vital role in the maritime sector. I am thankful for their tremendous contribution," he added.

On April 5, 1919, for the first time, the Indian company Scindia Steam Navigation Company Limited's ship namely S.S. Loyalty went from India to London to trade. In its memory, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways celebrates April 5, every year as National Maritime Day.

National Maritime Day is dedicated to the pivotal role of maritime trade in the development of the Indian economy and its strategic location in global trade.

