Sopore Encounter: Terrorist Killed in Gunfight with Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir (November 9, 2024): A terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter with police and security forces in the Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday, according to regional media reports.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said the operation was launched after receiving specific intelligence about the presence of militants in the area. A joint team of police and security forces initiated a search operation in Rampora Sopore, during which an exchange of fire ensued.

"Acting on a specific input regarding the presence of #terrorists in Rampora #Sopore area of #Baramulla, a joint anti-terrorist operation was launched by Police and security forces. During the search operation, an exchange of fire took place. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Police wrote on X.

This marks the second encounter in two days in Sopore. On November 7, security forces engaged in a gunfight in the Sagipora area of the district, where two foreign Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed.

Earlier this week, a top Lashkar commander, Usman alias Chota Waleed, was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Khanyar area of Srinagar. During that encounter, four security personnel, including two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans and two policemen, were injured.