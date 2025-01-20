Sopore Encounter: Two Terrorists Reportedly Trapped in Gunfight With Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir

An overnight exchange fire between Pakistani-sponsored and security forces took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore district, and two terrorists are likely to be trapped, reported news agency IANS. The area was cordoned off and further searched under at hideouts.

The encounter started on Sunday (January 19) after terrorists opened fire at security forces during a search operation in Zaloora Gujjarpati in Sopore police district, reported news agency PTI.

Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir: A gunfight between Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and security forces occurred in Sopore, North Kashmir, with heavy fire exchanged overnight. Two terrorists are likely to be trapped pic.twitter.com/6TkTAJ7Gvc — IANS (@ians_india) January 20, 2025

According to the officials, there are no reports of any casualties in the operation so far.