Soren govt wants to turn Ranchi into Karachi, claims Giriraj Singh

Patna, Nov 19 Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday accused the Hemant Soren government of trying to turn Ranchi into Karachi.

The Union Minister's remark comes a day before the second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections.

Urging people to vote for NDA, Giriraj Singh said: "The electorate should think about the future of their children and the honour of their daughters and daughters-in-law before exercising their right to franchise in Jharkhand."

He claimed that the Hemant Soren government has "failed" to maintain law and order and protect cultural and religious identity.

Earlier, he claimed that the Soren government was responsible for the dwindling population of Hindus in the state.

Giriraj Singh also asserted that women wearing burqas should be subject to verification for electoral transparency, particularly regarding voter identification.

He also claimed that religious leaders of the minority community spread hatred, while Hindu leaders do not.

Giriraj Singh accused Congress of doing appeasement politics.

"The Congress has been creating divisions in the society for political gain since Independence," the Union Minister said.

When asked about recent religious conversions in districts like Buxar, East Champaran, and Lakhisarai, Giriraj Singh targeted RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Congress for their silence on the issue.

"In Begusarai or any districts of Bihar, pastors are indulging in looting people using magic tricks and allurement tactics," he added.

Referring to the Buxar incident wherein three pastors were trying to convert Hindus, the Union Minister prayed to the Bihar government to stop such incidents and probe whether Hindus were opting for Christianity or forcibly converted.

He claimed that in Lakhisarai and Begusarai, poor Hindus are being forcibly converted.

Welcoming TTD's decision to " remove" non-Hindus from the Tirumala Tirupati administration, he said it should be implemented nationwide.

He said: "We don't enter mosques or churches. But they enter temple citing secularism."

