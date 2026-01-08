South Central Railway Announces 150 Special Trains for Makar Sankranti 2026

South Central Railway (SCR) announced 150 special trains for the upcoming festival of Makar Sankranti to manage extra rush during the festive season. Special festive trains will ease the festival rush and serve both Telugu states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Apart from South India, special trains for the festival were also arranged by SCR, said CPRO A Sridhar while speaking to the news agency ANI. These trains will connect North, East and South India, for devotees travelling to Tirupati and Shirdi- popular pilgrimage locations during the festival. Over 600 trains will operate continuously through the season.

To manage festive rush during Sankranti, South Central Railway is operating special trains between various destinations from 7 January 2026, ensuring smoother and safer travel for passengers.#SankrantiSpecialTrains#SouthCentralRailway#SCR#FestivalTravel#SpecialTrainspic.twitter.com/O9ECn9TOg6 — South Central Railway (@SCRailwayIndia) January 7, 2026

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana | South Central Railway CPRO A Sridhar says, "In view of the coming Sankranti festival, South Central Railway has announced many special trains... We have announced around 150 special trains so far... These trains primarily serve both Telugu states.… pic.twitter.com/2ffQrP1ggq — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2026

"During this festival time, there is a huge rush expected at Secunderabad railway station. Moreover, it is undergoing redevelopment works. So it may create a problem for passengers coming into the station," said Sridhar.

"In view of this, we shifted some important trains from Secunderabad railway station to Charlapalli, Kacheguda, or Lingampalli on a permanent basis, and also shifted some trains temporarily," he added further.