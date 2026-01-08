South Central Railway Announces 150 Special Trains for Makar Sankranti 2026

January 8, 2026

South Central Railway (SCR) announced 150 special trains for the upcoming festival of Makar Sankranti to manage extra rush during the festive season. Special festive trains will ease the festival rush and serve both Telugu states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Apart from South India, special trains for the festival were also arranged by SCR, said CPRO A Sridhar while speaking to the news agency ANI.  These trains will connect North, East and South India, for devotees travelling to Tirupati and Shirdi- popular pilgrimage locations during the festival. Over 600 trains will operate continuously through the season. 

"During this festival time, there is a huge rush expected at Secunderabad railway station. Moreover, it is undergoing redevelopment works. So it may create a problem for passengers coming into the station," said Sridhar.

"In view of this, we shifted some important trains from Secunderabad railway station to Charlapalli, Kacheguda, or Lingampalli on a permanent basis, and also shifted some trains temporarily," he added further.

