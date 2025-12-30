South Central Railway urges people not to fly kites near railway traction lines

Hyderabad, Dec 30 South Central Railway has appealed to people to avoid flying kites near railway traction lines during the upcoming Sankranti festival.

The South Central Railway (SCR) observed with serious concern that several incidents of electrocution have occurred due to kite flying in the vicinity of railway premises, including yards, tracks and nearby civil localities.

During the previous Sankranti festival season, multiple cases were reported across various zones of Indian Railways, wherein individuals suffered severe electric shocks or fatal injuries after coming into contact with kite threads entangled with 25 kV Overhead Electric Traction (OHE) lines.

“Use of Chinese-imported kite threads, which are often metallic or chemically treated and act as conductors of electricity. When such threads come in contact with live overhead traction equipment, they pose a grave threat not only to human life but also to critical railway electrical infrastructure, potentially leading to service disruptions and safety hazards for passengers and Railway staff,” the SCR said in a statement.

It earnestly appealed to the public to extend their full cooperation by strictly avoiding kite flying near railway tracks, stations, yards and other Railway installations.

The overhead traction lines carry high-voltage electricity, and even indirect contact through kite threads can result in fatal accidents. South Central Railway urges everyone to celebrate festivals responsibly and help ensure the safety of lives and uninterrupted train operation, it added.

Meanwhile, a food delivery boy sustained a serious injury after he got entangled in Chinese manja in Hyderabad’s Old City.

The incident occurred in the Shamsheergunj area on Monday. Jameel, a resident of Nawab Sahab Kunta, was riding towards Shahalibanda when the banned Chinese manja reportedly fell and wrapped around his neck, causing a deep cut. He was shifted to a private hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Police said he received 22 sutures for the injury.

Following the incident, Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender announced a reward of Rs. 5,000 for information leading to the detection of the sale of banned Chinese manja.

Police in Hyderabad have intensified their drive against those selling or using the prohibited string.

