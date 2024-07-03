South Goa MP meets Nitin Gadkari to save village from highway expansion

Panaji, July 3 South Goa Congress Member of Parliament Capt Viriato Fernandes, on Wednesday, met Union Minister for Road Transport & Highway Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi and sought his intervention to protect Bhoma village from getting destroyed due to the proposed expansion of NH 4A.

Bhoma village has three temples and other religious structures.

With the support of all Opposition parties in Goa, hundreds of people from village Bhoma of Priol constituency are up in arms against the expansion of the national highway to save the temples and houses.

People of Bhoma are against the expansion of National Highway 4A, claiming that many houses will be demolished, along with temples, if the project becomes a reality.

“Today met Nitin Gadkari and apprised him of the issues faced by villagers with regard to highway expansion work at Bhoma village and other locations. Also highlighted the anxiety and concern of farmers with respect to the construction of the proposed Borim bridge that will destroy the ‘Khazans’ and agricultural land,” Fernades said.

“Discussed the possible solutions to the above issues and requested for taking the main stakeholders, farmers and villagers into confidence and addressing their concern,” he said further.

Earlier, villagers of Bhoma in North Goa had written a letter to President Droupadi Murmu seeking her intervention to save their village.

For the last one year, villagers of Bhoma have protested more than 10 times and addressed many meetings, to which opposition political parties, including Congress, Goa Forward and the Revolutionary Goans Party have supported.

They have demanded that the Public Works Department not destroy their village, instead should think of constructing a bypass.

According to locals of Bhoma village, there are three temples and two other religious structures, which will be affected if the expansion of the national highway is done.

