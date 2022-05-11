South Korean in Gurugram beats Nepali cook for missing train

Gurugram, May 11 In a bizarre incident, a South Korean national in Gurugram, thrashed his Nepali cook for missing his train, police said on Wednesday.

Ravinder Rawat, in his police complaint, said that he used to work as a cook at Ju Young's house, located at a society in Sector 43 for about a year, and was going home to Nepal now.

As he missed his train, he returned to his employer's flat.

"On Tuesday, around 2 a.m. Ju Young asked me why I had not gone home. As I told him that I missed my train and I will go Wednesday, he got angry and hurled utensils at me and when I ran away from the spot, Young followed me with a stick. Somehow I escaped the spot and hid and then reached the police station," Rawat told the police.

"We have registered a case against the South Korean national and also inform the higher authorities as the matter is related to a foreign citizen. The accused is yet to be arrested," Sushant Lok SHO Poonam Kumari told .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor