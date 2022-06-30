South-west monsoon hits Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, June 30 The south-west monsoon on Thursday hit several parts of Punjab and Haryana with widespread showers expected in the region over the next two days, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

Downpour was recorded at several places in both the states, local IMD Director Manmohan Singh told . The monsoon would widely spread in both the states in the next 24 hours.

The normal onset date of the monsoon in the region is June 27, the IMD said.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, saw heavy rainfall, with waterlogging reported from several key areas, hampering the traffic, especially office-goers.

Locals complained that Chandigarh's drainage system needs a total overhaul. Many low-lying areas require a redesigned drainage plan to deal with waterlogging.

As per the daily bulletin issued at 7.30 a.m., the IMD predicted fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall and isolated thunderstorm or lightning with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in Punjab and Haryana.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor