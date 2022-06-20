Southwest monsoon covers entire Odisha

Bhubaneswar, June 20 Southwest monsoon, which had arrived in Odisha on June 16, covered the entire state on Monday, the Bhubaneswar centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. AA

The Met centre said, "Southwest monsoon further advanced into the remaining parts of Odisha on Monday, thus covering the entire state."

The east-west trough at mean sea level now runs from west Uttar Pradesh to Bangladesh across east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal, it said.

Under its influence, light to moderate rain or thundershower has occurred at many places over the north and south Odisha districts while heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded at few places in Mayurbhanj, Cuttack, Balasore, Boudh, Keonjhar, Angul, Khurda, Ganjam and Sambalpur districts.

Karanjia in Mayurbhanj district and Banki in Cuttack district have recorded the highest 17 cm rainfall each while 8 cm rainfall was recorded at Udala in Mayurbhanj district, Balasore and Boudh, the Met centre said.

The bulletin further said that heavy rainfall would occur at one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal districts on Monday.

Forecasting heavy rainfall, the Met Centre issued yellow alert for several districts for the next four days.

Meanwhile, the special relief commissioner's (SRC) office has asked the collectors to keep their administrative machinery ready to face any eventuality due to possible heavy rainfall. The collectors have been asked to submit rainfall data along with a damage report.

