Southwest monsoon likely to reach Kerala today

Thiruvananthapuram, June 4 With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting the arrival of the South West monsoon from Sunday, Kerala is likely to expect heavy rain.

According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon has advanced to some parts of Lakshadweep and South Arabian sea.

IMD in an alert on Sunday said, "Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds very likely at isolated places over Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Kerala and Mahe, with lighting at isolated places over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema and Karnataka."

It may be noted that the IMD had predicted heavy rain in Kerala from June 6.

