SP has already accepted defeat even before the battle is over: Yogi Adityanath

Budaun (UP), April 28 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that the Samajwadi Party (SP) has become a joke of the Lok Sabha elections by changing its candidates again and again which proves that they have accepted defeat even before the battle is over.

He said that those who challenge the power of God are certain to fall.

He said that Congress is working on a hidden agenda against the country.

Yogi Adityanath was addressing a huge public meeting for Bharatiya Janata Party candidate and regional president Durvijay Shakya in Bilsi on Sunday.

“The previous Prime Minister used to hesitate in going to Ayodhya. Modi ji is the first Prime Minister who visited Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya and also installed Ram Lalla in the grand temple after 500 years,” he said.

The chief minister started his address by paying homage to the great sage Kashyapa of Saptarishi tradition, and Budaun, the holy place of Vedas and the holy place of Maharaj Bhagiratha.

Taking a jibe at SP, he said, “Even the uncle (Shivpal) thought it best to flee from here and the nephew's (Aditya Yadav) legs had already been uprooted. SP has done the same thing in Shahjahanpur, Rampur and Meerut also. But the public is saying that there will be no benefit from this, they will calculate on the basis of all the past exploits of SP.”

The chief minister said that previous governments played with the faith and sentiments of people.

“Congress people used to say that Ram and Krishna never existed. Many people will come to mislead us, we should not be misled by anyone. We will give respect to great men and faith in every district. We have started from Kashi and Ayodhya, Brij Bhoomi and after that, the number of Budaun is also going to come,” he stated.

The chief minister warned people to beware of Congress, SP and BSP.

“They have a hidden agenda against India. They are going to break into the reservation of Scheduled Castes, Tribes and Backward Classes. They are preparing to survey the property and levy inheritance tax on your property. Unfortunately, if Congress comes, your property will be taken over by Congress and SP,” he reiterated.

He further said that the Samajwadi Party did not utter a word of condolences on the death of former chief minister Kalyan Singh but on the death of a mafia, the SP president went to his house.

