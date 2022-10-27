SP leader Azam Khan convicted for hate speech against UP CM Adityanath

By ANI | Published: October 27, 2022 02:53 PM 2022-10-27T14:53:52+5:30 2022-10-27T20:25:03+5:30

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was on Thursday convicted by a court in Uttar Pradesh in a hate speech ...

SP leader Azam Khan convicted for hate speech against UP CM Adityanath | SP leader Azam Khan convicted for hate speech against UP CM Adityanath

SP leader Azam Khan convicted for hate speech against UP CM Adityanath

Next

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was on Thursday convicted by a court in Uttar Pradesh in a hate speech case filed against him over his comments against state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Rampur court today convicted the Samajwadi Party's senior leader and is expected to pronounce the quantum of the sentence at 3 pm today.

A case was registered against Khan in Rampur in April 2019, for allegedly making provocative remarks against the Uttar Pradesh CM and the then District Magistrate of Rampur, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh.

More details awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Uttar pradesh cm Uttar pradesh cm Azam Khan Yogi Adityanath Samajwadi Party Ajay bisht Samajwadi Samajwadi party national Adityanath yogi Adityanath jogi Assembly.samajwadi party Firebrand bharatiya janata party