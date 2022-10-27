SP leader Azam Khan convicted for hate speech against UP CM Adityanath

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was on Thursday convicted by a court in Uttar Pradesh in a hate speech case filed against him over his comments against state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Rampur court today convicted the Samajwadi Party's senior leader and is expected to pronounce the quantum of the sentence at 3 pm today.

A case was registered against Khan in Rampur in April 2019, for allegedly making provocative remarks against the Uttar Pradesh CM and the then District Magistrate of Rampur, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh.

More details awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor