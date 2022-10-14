SP leaders seek to commemorate Mulayam's memory

Lucknow, Oct 14 After the demise of Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, party workers are seeking steps to commemorate his memory.

Samajwadi spokesman I.P. Singh has written to President Draupadi Murmu seeking a Bharat Ratna for the late party founder.

Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha state secretary Kaleem Ahmad Shibli has written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to convert the 5 Vikramaditya Marg residence, where Mulayam Singh Yadav lived till June 2, 2018, into a memorial.

Party workers are also demanding that the Vikramaditya Marg where the Samajwadi Party and the residence of Mulayam Singh Yadav are located, be renamed after the late leader.

IP Singh told : "He is the most deserving case for this coveted honour of Bharat Ratna. For someone born in a poor, backward family, to rise to such greatness is no mean achievement. He held top positions in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre, but also dictated the politics of his times for decades.

"I have also requested chief minister Yogi Adityanath to name the Lucknow-Agra expressway after Mulayam Singh as this was one expressway whose foundation stone, as well as inauguration were both done by him."

Party workers, according to sources, are also planning a national wrestling championship in the memory of Mulayam Singh Yadav since the late leader was known to be a wrestler himself in his younger days.

