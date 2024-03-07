Spanish Woman Gang Rape Case: Jharkhand High Court Asks State Govt To Furnish Action Taken Report in Foreign Tourist’s Gang-Rape

T

he Jharkhand High Court instructed the state government to furnish a comprehensive action taken report concerning the reported gang-rape of a foreign tourist in Dumka. Additionally, the court requested information regarding the implementation of a standard operating procedure (SOP) aimed at ensuring the safety of foreign tourists. Should such a procedure not exist, the court inquired about the government's forthcoming plans in this regard.

The case will now be heard on March 13. Police stated that on March 1, a 28-year-old woman was reportedly subjected to gang rape at Kurumahat in the jurisdiction of the Hansdiha police station. The incident occurred while she was camping overnight in a tent with her husband.

The court on Monday had taken suo motu cognisance of the case and asked the state government to file a report on the matter. The state government informed the court that eight accused in the case have been arrested and a compensation of Rs 10 lakh was given to the woman. On March 5, the woman and her husband departed Dumka, continuing the remainder of their world tour on two motorcycles.