'Sparsh darshan' banned at Kashi Vishwanath Dham during saawan

Varanasi, June 29 The Varanasi administration has decided to ban 'sparsh darshan' (offering prayer by touching the Shivling) at Kashi Vishwanath Temple for 59 days from July 4.This is aimed at ensuring effective crowd control during the holy month of Saawan.

Besides, VIP darshan will also be restricted on all eight Mondays. This year the month of Saawan will be 59 days -- from July 4 to August 31 -- due to 'Adhimas'.

Except 'Mangla Aarti', no other ticketed participation in any other aarti or sugam darshan (straight entry to offer prayers after purchasing prescribed ticket) will be available during this period.

These decisions were taken by divisional commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma and commissioner of police Ashok Mutha Jain at a meeting held with the officials.

Sharma made it clear that tickets will be issued for participation of Mangla Aarti only during Saawan. "No tickets will be issued for any other aarti or sugam darshan during the holy month," he said, adding that sparsh darshan will not be permitted during the holy days.

He said that officials had been directed to focus on regulating the crowd as people from across the country will come here. Thus, all the officials should focus on their duties instead of facilitating the VIPs as well as selected persons in reaching the temple for darshan.

He also asked to send letters to each department in this regard while mentioning that no vehicle will be allowed to move between Maidagin and Godowlia crossings on Mondays.

Regarding entry and exit, Sharma said that the devotees joining the queue on any entry route of the temple will return by the same route. Devotees entering through Ganga Dwar route will get darshan from eastern doors of sanctum sanctorum, while those coming through Maidagin, Saraswati Phatak and Dhundhiraj Ganesh sides will offer prayers through northern, southern and western doors, respectively.

