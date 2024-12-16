Special Advisory for NRIs Visiting Puri Jagannath Temple; Stay Cautious of Monkeys and Theft

As Bhubaneswar gears up to host the 18th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention from January 8 to 10 at Janata Maidan, the Odisha government and the Ministry of External Affairs have jointly issued a special advisory to safeguard delegates during their visits to local tourist destinations.

A senior tourism department official revealed that the advisory highlights precautionary measures for attendees, particularly regarding visits to major shrines such as the Jagannath Temple in Puri, which is known for pickpockets and the presence of over 1,000 monkeys. Past attempts to relocate the monkeys or deploy langurs to deter them have not yielded success.

Guidelines for Visitors

The advisory provides detailed instructions for NRIs visiting the Jagannath Temple and other popular shrines like the Lingaraj Temple and Konark Sun Temple:

Prohibited Entry for Non-Hindus: Prominent temples, including the Jagannath Temple, do not allow non-Hindus to enter. Ban on Electronics: Devices such as mobile phones and cameras are strictly forbidden on temple premises. Respecting Traditions: Visitors are encouraged to follow temple traditions, such as adhering to the queue system. Food and Beverage Restrictions: Consuming non-vegetarian food or liquor while visiting temples is prohibited.

Enhancing Security and Hospitality

To ensure the safety and convenience of the delegates, Odisha police have been instructed to bolster security at the 28 tourist destinations slated for visits in Bhubaneswar, Puri, and Cuttack. Over 3,700 hotel rooms and additional homestay facilities have been reserved for attendees.

A temple official assured that arrangements are in place to facilitate seamless visits for NRIs, emphasizing that they will face no inconvenience.

This marks a significant effort by the Odisha government to manage the influx of visitors while preserving the sanctity and traditions of the state's iconic cultural sites.