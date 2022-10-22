Special CBI court rejects Anil Deshmukh's bail plea

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Friday rejected the bail pleas of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and his personal assistant Sanjeev Palande.

Rejecting the bail application of Anil Deshmukh, the CBI court said that in this case, the statement of public witness Sachin Waze has been recorded by the CBI during the hearing of the bail application.

He had been accused of asking policemen to collect Rs 100 crores illegally for him every month from bar owners in Mumbai.

"It is clear from the statements of the witnesses that Anil Deshmukh is the main conspirator in this whole case. The charges against him are very serious. In such a situation, if he is granted bail, he can influence the case and the witnesses," the CBI court said.

Arguments on the plea were completed on Thursday.

"Whatever medical facilities Anil Deshmukh needs is being given to him, so he cannot be granted bail even on medical grounds. CBI's investigation is still in the preliminary stage, so it is not right to grant bail to Anil Deshmukh at this stage," the court added.

Deshmukh continues to be in judicial custody in Arthur Road prison as he is also being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a corruption case.Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in November 2021 and is currently in judicial custody.

According to the ED, Deshmukh had misused his position as state home minister and collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars in Mumbai through some police of officers.

Earlier on October 11, the Supreme Court refused to cancel the bail granted to the former home minister in the money laundering case lodged against him by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud refused to interfere with the Bombay High Court order which granted bail to Deshmukh after that ED approached the apex court challenging the Bombay High Court's order granting bail to Deshmukh, who was arrested in connection with a money laundering case.

On October 4, the Bombay High Court had granted bail to Deshmukh in a money laundering case being investigated by the ED.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor