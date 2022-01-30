Special CBI court rejects bail application of TMC leader's brother Vikas Mishra in coal mining case

The Special CBI Court of Asansol in Paschim Bardhyaman district of West Bengal on Saturday rejected the bail application of Trinamool Congress leader Vinay Mishra's brother Vikas Mishra in connection with the coal mining case.

Mishra argued in his bail plea that "none of five accused named in FIR- who are public servant has not been arrested yet in the case," adding that "he is chronic patient in liver diseases and other ailments and is still lying in the general ward of SSKM Hospital."

"No definite reason or prolonging his stay in the hospital has been assigned in the report by SSKM authority...This is seriously hampering the progress of the investigation of the case," reads the court order.

The court has asked Mishra to appear before it physically on February 7 and has sought a report from Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial Hospital on his medical condition.

According to the Enforcement Directorate, on November 27, 2020, a case was registered by CBI, Kolkata against Amit Kumar Dhar, the then general manager, Kunustoria area, ECL Jayesh Chandra Rai, general manager ECL, Kajora Area, Tanmay Das, chief security, ECL Asansol, Dhananjay Rai, Area Security Inspector ECL, Debashish Mukerjee, Security in charge, Kajora area, ECL, Anup Majee alias Lala and unknown officials of ECL, CISF, Railways, other department and unknown private persons for alleged commission of cognizable offence various sections of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act.

Earlier, ED explained in detail in the remand application that the investigation was taken up to trace the proceeds of crime as it was revealed that "large proceeds of crime" were generated and laundered as a result of illegal coal mining.

( With inputs from ANI )

