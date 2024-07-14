Special Court Orders for B. Nagendra's ED Custody For Six Days

In connection with the multi-crore Valmiki Development Corporation scam, former minister B. Nagendra was handed over to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate for six days, the Court of People's Representatives today ordered.

In connection with the scam, yesterday, the officials of the Directorate of Enforcement raided the houses belonging to Nagendra and took them into custody. Nagendra was taken from the Dollars Colony residence in Bangalore to the ED office in Shanti Nagar. He was taken into custody by the ED after a long interrogation.

Earlier today, Nagendra was produced before Justice Santosh Gajanana Bhatt of the People's Court. As Nagendra is the minister of the concerned department, it is necessary to target him for further investigation. The public prosecutor requested the judge to remand him for 14 days.

However, Judge Santosh Gajanana Bhat rejected the demand of ED counsel and sent him to ED custody for 6 days. He directed him to appear again on the 18th of July at 11 am.

Meanwhile, before the judge, MLA Nagendra claimed he had high blood pressure and fatigue. A judge who has approved this can interrogate Nagendra for 3 hours every day. There would be rest for 30 minutes after interrogation. Also, the judge directed him to undergo a daily medical check-up.

Fear of arrest for MLA Basanagowda Daddal:

Raichur Rural MLA Basanagowda Daddal is also facing the threat of arrest in connection with the Valmiki Development Corporation scam. After the arrest of Nagendra, the possibility of Daddal's arrest has also increased. He also bought about 5 acres of land in the name of his son Trishul Naik. It is said that he bought this land at the same time as the Valmiki Development Corporation scam. Daddal also appeared for questioning before the SIT officials yesterday. Now Daddal has not reached his residence in Bangalore and has gone to an unknown place with his family members. This has raised suspicions.