Special diet for zoo inmates as temperatures rise

Lucknow, May 22 As mercury levels soar, animals in the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoo are munching on fresh fruits like cucumber, watermelon, grapes and muskmelons to beat the heat.

The quantity of meat being given to carnivores has been reduced.

Dr Utkarsh Shukla, assistant director and chief veterinary officer of the zoo, said, "Necessary changes, including dietary modifications, have been made to enable animals to cope up with the heat."

He said, "The animals living in the pond like hippopotamus and gharial are provided with fresh water supply daily to beat the heat. Herbivores like monkeys and chimpanzees are provided with seasonal fruits, and vegetables are for the carnivores."

He added that the seasonal fruits help in providing the inmates nutrition and keeps them hydrated for longer hours.

The big cats eating 12 kg of meat, are now given 10 kg to maintain their body temperatures, Shukla said.

The official added that coolers, khus mats, sprinklers and micro foggers have been installed in all the enclosures to keep the animals cool.

In a few days when the temperatures rise further, the inmates will be provided with more minerals and vitamins as an added health supplement.

In mango season, zoo inmates will be provided the same along with raw-mango juice (panna) to reduce the risk of heat stroke.

