Special express trains between Hubballi and Varanasi to be run from March 27

Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], March 17 : The South Western Railway has decided to operate summer special express trains between Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi and Varansi, amid the demand for one trip in order to ease the extra rush during the summer vacation, read an official release.

"Accordingly, Train No. 07347 will leave SSS Hubballi at 8:30 p.m. on March 27, 2023, and reach Uttar Pradesh's Banaras at 9:10 a.m. on March 29, 2023. In return, on March 29, 2023, Train No. 07348 Banaras - SSS Hubballi Special Express will depart from Banaras at 8:40 p.m. and arrive at SSS Hubballi at 11:45 a.m. on March 31, 2023," it read.

Further, according to the official release, the train will halt at Gadag, Badami, Bagalkot, Almatti, Basavan Bagewadi Road, Vijayapura, Indi Road, Solapur, Daund, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Mkpur, Prayagraj Chheoki Junction and Varanasi stations, in both directions.

"The special express train consists of a total of 21 coaches: AC two-tier (1), AC three-tier (1), sleeper class (7), general second-class (10), second-class luggage cum brake-vans/disabled friendly compartment (2)," the statement read.

