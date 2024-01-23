'Special Guests': Chairpersons of 250 PACS to witnesses R-Day Parade

New Delhi, Jan 23 Chairpersons of around 250 beneficiary Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS) and their spouses from 24 states and two UTs will witness the Republic Day Parade 2024 at Kartavyapath as 'Special Guest' of the Government of India.

The officials said that the Ministry of Cooperation, in coordination with the Ministry of Defence, is hosting the special guests.

The Ministry of Cooperation said that it has taken more than 54 initiatives in a short span of time. “Computerisation of PACS project is one of the major initiatives of the Ministry under which 63,000 PACS are being computerised with the total financial outlay of Rs 2,516 crores,” the ministry said.

It said that around 12,000 PACS have been computerised and already on-boarded on ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) software developed by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

The ministry said that during their stay in New Delhi, they will interact with the Minister of State for Cooperation B. L. Verma, followed by dinner on January 25.

“After the Republic Day Parade, they will participate in ‘Bharat Parva’ on January 26 evening,” the ministry said.

It said that it is committed to ensuring a memorable experience for the ‘Special Guests’ during their stay in New Delhi and also showcasing the success of the computerisation of PACS project.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor