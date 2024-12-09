Special programmes will be organised to celebrate first anniversary Rajasthan govt: CM

Jaipur, Dec 9 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma announced on Monday that special programmes will be organised to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the incumbent government.

“These events will focus on women, youth, farmers, and workers,” he said.

The CM detailed the schedule: a programme for the youth will be held on December 12, for farmers on December 13, for women on December 14, and for workers on December 15. During these sessions, new schemes targeting each group will be introduced, which will later be implemented.

Sharma further revealed that the government plans to allocate Rs 100 crore to women through the Mahila Nidhi Bank. Additionally, one lakh women will be honoured as "Lakhpati Sisters," and Rs 10,000 self-help groups will receive funds to improve their livelihoods.

“A programme to provide gas cylinders at a subsidised rate of Rs 450 to 20 lakh women is also in progress,” he said while addressing the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit.

In his address, he emphasised the importance of empowering women, who make up half the population, to improve their lives.

On December 12, the state government will distribute cycles to 1.25 lakh girls to facilitate their access to education. Furthermore, 21,000 girls pursuing higher education will receive scooties.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that the Prime Minister will soon release the first instalment of the Laado scheme, benefiting one lakh girls in Rajasthan.

“Additionally, 216 "Namo Drone Didis" will be honoured, and the government is planning to form three women battalions and launch the Maa Voucher scheme, with many more initiatives set to begin on December 15,” he claimed.

He further urged women to become entrepreneurs and take leadership roles in various sectors, emphasising that the progress of women directly contributes to the advancement of families, the state, and the nation.

The Chief Minister concluded by stating that both the government and the private sector should collaborate to empower women, ensuring they become self-reliant and achieve great things for Rajasthan.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor