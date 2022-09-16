Special vehicle to transport rescued vulture from Kanniyakumari to Jodhpur

Chennai, Sep 16 A vulture, rescued from the street in Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari a few months ago, will be transported to the Machia Biological Park in Rajasthan's Jodhpur in a specially-designed vehicle.

The vehicle will have a spacious plywood cage for the Cinereous vulture (Aegipius monachus), which was rehabilitated at the Udayagiri Biological Park in Kanniyakumari after its rescue. The cage will also have thick padding to prevent shock to the vulture during the 2,600-km-long journey, which will commence on September 25 and take four days.

A researcher from Wild Life Institute of India, a veterinarian from Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve in Tirunelveli, and a Forest Department staff member who has been feeding the vulture will accompany it on the journey.

The researcher has conducted a recce of the places where the vehicle would halt during the journey and the driver is directed by the Udayagiri Park officials that the vehicle should not travel beyond a speed of 50 km. The travel will be done only after the dark and will cover a distance of 600 km per day.

The vehicle will leave on September 25 and will reach Hosur by early morning and will halt there. The journey will be resumed the next day and will conclude at a vulture rehabilitation centre in Pune and will remain there till the evening, before reaching Vadodara the next morning.

The vulture will be transported to the Machia Biological Park where it will acclimatise for a month and then will be let off at Keru village. This village is noted for dumping cattle carcasses and a large number of vultures gather daily.

A GPS transmitter is already installed on the body of the vulture and will ensure its 24X7 monitoring.

According to a senior official of Udayagiri Biological Park, the state Forest Department has given utmost care to the vulture and that it has regained health after being rescued from the street a month ago.

