Specific measures will be taken to eradicate malnutrition in Raichur, Yadgir districts: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has informed that the state government will take specific measures to eradicate malnutrition in Raichur, Yadgir districts and Chincholi in Kalaburagi district in Karnataka.

Necessary allocations would be made for the purpose in the budget, Chief Minister said.

Bommai interacted with NITI Aayog (SGD) consultant Sanmukta Samaddar and said that funds would be provided in the next budget for Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRDB) to improve the education, health and standard of living in the region.

Poverty should not be defined just on the basis of income. It is decided on multiple facts like health, education and living standards, consultant NITI Aayog explained.

Karnataka's Sustainable Development Index which was at 66 in 2019 has risen to 72.

Karnataka needs to improve in health insurance, malnutrition among teenage girls and pregnant women, rural drinking water supply, hygiene, cooking gas supply.

Multiple Poverty Index is useful in taking up focussed work on these aspects at district and taluk levels, the consultant said.

Bommai stated that initiative would be taken to accomplish it by utilising the human resources and orgsations of Kalyana Karnataka.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor