Speeding trains, poachers endanger tuskers in Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve

New Delhi, Sep 24 A female elephant, a tusk-less male elephant, and a juvenile female elephant were killed when hit by a train about 220 metres outside a reserve forest in Coimbatore division of Tamil Nadu last year. This was only one of the tragic incidents among the rising human-elephant conflicts in and around the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve of the Western Ghats.

Dealing with a similar incident in Mettupalayam in the district, in which an elephant was reportedly found dead, the National Green Tribunal

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor