Speeding truck crushes four to death in Patna

Patna, March 26 Four women died and as many were seriously injured after a speeding truck mowed them down in Bihar's Saran district, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred at Mashrakh-Malmalia state highway in Dumduma village around 11 p.m on Friday.

According to Rajesh Kumar, SHO of Mashrakh police station: "The women were outside a house performing some marriage rituals when a speeding truck crushed them. While three of them came under the wheels and died on the spot, another succumbed to her injuries in the hospital."

The injured were rushed to the Common Health Centre (CHC) in Mashrakh where their condition is stated to be critical.

Following the accident, the groom and his relatives immediately returned home without marriage. They blocked the Mashrakh-Malmalia state highway for the entire night demanding the arrest of the errant driver and helper.

