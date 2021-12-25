Sperm Whale vomit worth Rs 4 crore seized in K'taka, 3 held

Bengaluru, Dec 25 Karnataka police arrested three persons and seized over 4 kg ambergris (whale vomit) worth Rs 4 crore, here on Saturday.

According to South East Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Srinath Mahadev Joshi, based on a tip-off, the police arrested the accused near Bengaluru's Mico Layout.

"The accused had brought Ambergris from Tamil Nadu to Bengaluru to make easy money. About 4.1 kg of Ambergris has been seized from the accused person. The police have also seized a car used for the crime," he said.

Ambergris which means grey amber in French, also known as floating gold, is a waxy substance that originates from the digestive system of the protected sperm whales. From there, ambergris floats around in the ocean for decades, where it hardens and becomes valuable. It is used in the high-end fragrance industry. Ambergris was the main ingredient in a super-expensive, 200-year-old perfume originally made by Marie Antoinette.

In another case, Bengaluru CCB Anti Narcotics Wing seized 15 kg of Cannabis in Jnanabharathi police station limits and arrested six accused.

"Close watch is being kept on drug trafficking for the new year," Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner (Crime), said.

