SpiceJet Mumbai Flight Delayed 2 Hours, Sparks Passenger Chaos (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 19, 2024 10:47 AM2024-06-19T10:47:35+5:302024-06-19T10:48:00+5:30
A SpiceJet flight departing from Mumbai Airport experienced a delay of two hours, causing significant disruption and frustration among ...
A SpiceJet flight departing from Mumbai Airport experienced a delay of two hours, causing significant disruption and frustration among passengers.
Watch:
Watch: SpiceJet flight from Mumbai airport delays by 2 hours, leading to passenger chaos pic.twitter.com/d2qZingVKw— IANS (@ians_india) June 19, 2024
In another incident, passengers on SpiceJet flight SG8158 from Mumbai to Delhi endured a distressing experience when the flight was delayed by over 10 hours due to operational and technical issues. Originally scheduled for 9 am on June 14th.Open in app