SpiceJet turbulence: DGCA carrying out inspection of entire SpiceJet aircraft fleet

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday announced that it is carrying out an inspection of the entire SpiceJet aircraft fleet after its Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG -945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence.

The DGCI has also off rostered the involved crew, the Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (AME) who released the aircraft from Durgapur and in-charge of the Maintenance Control Center of Spice Jet, till the pending investigation.

As per the initial probe, the Boeing B737 aircraft was on "autopilot mode" when it faced turbulence leaving fourteen passengers and three cabin crew injured.

"During this period, the autopilot got disengaged for two minutes and the crew manually flew the aircraft. Aircraft reported to Durgapur ATC that few passengers were injured due to turbulence and requested medical assistance after landing," the DGCA report said.

At present, the aircraft that was involved in the incident is grounded in Kolkata.

"The involved aircraft is at present grounded at Kolkata. As a regulatory measure, DGCA is carrying out the inspection of M/s Spice jet aircraft across the fleet," the DGCA said.

The turbulence which occurred on May 1 injured at least 14 passengers as well as three cabin crew members. Two out of the 14 injured passengers are currently in ICU, DGCA said.

"There were injuries to fourteen passengers and three cabin crew. The injuries were related to head, spine, shoulder, forehead and facial injuries. At present three passengers are hospitalized," DGCA said in a statement.

The oxygen panels of the B737 opened up and oxygen masks fell off. "Damage has occurred to the few seat hand rest and overhead decorative panel. One cabin overhead bin (hatrack) lock was found broken. The galley items were seen strewn across the floor. The same was the condition in the aisle. The airline after inspection positioned the aircraft at Kolkata," it added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor