Spirit of ‘Hindi-Chini Bhai Bhai’ should be rebuilt: Farooq Abdullah

Jammu, Jan 10 Former J&K chief minister and patron of National Conference (NC), Dr. Farooq Abdullah said on Wednesday that the spirit of ‘Hindi-Chini Bhai Bhai’ has to be rebuilt if India and China want to live in peace.

Speaking to reporters here, Dr. Abdullah said that India has been trying to resolve the border issue with China through talks, but unless China comes forward nothing can be achieved.

“The spirit of Hindi-Chini Bhai Bhai has to be rebuilt if the two countries have to live in peace,” he said.

He said that China has increased its influence in our neighbourhood like Nepal.

“China already has its influence in Pakistan and it is increasing it in Bangladesh. China has encircled us and there are no two opinions about this.

“India and China were friends when ‘Panchsheel’ was formed during Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s period. But there was a wedge after the 1962 war,” he added.

Asked about the recent developments regarding the relationship with Maldives, he said, “I have never been to Maldives, so I don’t know much about it.

“But India has always helped Maldives. I don’t know the reason behind this controversy. Is this controversy a result of the Hindu-Muslim divide being created in India?

“I believe our foreign ministry will be able to explain this controversy. India has come to the rescue of Maldives at difficult times.

“India has always supported Maldives. When some rogues invaded it, the Indian Army went to that country, removed the rogues and saved the country. They came back after fulfilling the task. I don’t know why this controversy happened.”

About Ram temple, he said, “Bhagwan Ram is among everyone in this World. Farooq Abdullah cannot say anything, who is to be invited or not. Everybody should go to Ram temple.”

Asked whether he expected an invitation on January 22, he said, “I am a small fly. But, nobody should do politics in the name of Ram temple,” he added.

