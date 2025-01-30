Spiritual leader backs PM Modi’s pitch for a healthy lifestyle

New Delhi, Jan 30 Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a healthy nation and the need for a ‘campaign against rising obesity’ has drawn positive reactions from all quarters.

Spiritual leader and Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad chief Ravindra Puri on Thursday also supported the PM’s pitch for a healthy lifestyle.

Speaking with IANS, Puri said, “It is a very good thing…every person should be fit, those who are fit will do good work in their fields and you must have seen that saints have started a campaign. Thousands of Yoga gurus are working here…there are Yoga gurus in our Akhara too, Baba Ramdev is our Yoga guru, by the way all of them have started a campaign that we have to make the people fit and only when we are fit and healthy, we can work with enthusiasm.”

“If our student is fit and healthy, only then he can study and whatever job you do, wherever you work, you must be fit… only then you can do a good job and provide best service, so it is very important for us to focus on fitness,” Puri added.

“Modi ji has said that everyone should remain fit, whether he is a religious leader or anyone else, a teacher or anyone else, it is important for everyone to remain fit when the whole of India will be fit, then a different message will go across the world,” he told IANS.

Earlier in the day, while sharing PM Modi’s video on X, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar said, “Health is the biggest wealth.” The actor also advocated for everyone to follow PM Modi’s advice of regular exercise and nutritious food for a healthy life.

On January 28, while inaugurating the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun, PM Modi made a strong pitch about the need to adopt a healthy lifestyle and also raised concerns over obesity emerging as a ‘health hazard’ in the country.

“Figures show that our country is witnessing a spurt in obesity and related problems. Every section including the youths is being affected by this. It’s a matter of concern because with people becoming overweight, this is making the population prone to lifestyle diseases including diabetes, heart diseases and others,” PM Modi said.

He also urged the countrymen to focus on two things -- exercise and diet control.

He encouraged everyone to take some time each day for exercise, whether it's walking or working out. Stressing about the importance of a balanced and nutritious diet, he suggested a reduction in unhealthy fats and oils.

“Old is gold because our ancestors used to eat fresh, natural and balanced meals,” he pointed out.

PM Modi also advised reducing the use of cooking oil by at least 10 per cent each month, as such small steps can lead to significant health improvements.

“A healthy mind and healthy body can lay the foundation for a healthy nation,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor