‘Spoke about Kerala govt’s interference in Karnataka, not about Keralites’: Deputy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Dec 30 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday clarified that his remarks were directed at the Kerala Chief Minister and the Kerala government’s interference in Karnataka’s administration, and not at the people of Kerala.

He alleged that BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar had twisted his statement to mislead the public.

Responding to media queries at the Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday, Shivakumar said, “I only stated that the Kerala Chief Minister and the Kerala government should not interfere in the administration of the Karnataka government. I did not speak about Keralites. Rajeev Chandrasekhar is misrepresenting my statement and misleading people.”

Asked about Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s comments, he said, “I share a good relationship with the people of Kerala. They have great affection for me, and I hold them in high regard. I will be campaigning in Kerala during the elections, and our government will come to power there. That is why the BJP is trying to create confusion. They should not indulge in such sour politics. Leaders of our party give us advice, and we accept it.”

Speaking about a meeting held at the Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar said the board meetings of the Karnataka Neeravari Nigam and the Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam were held on Tuesday. “We are taking up works worth around Rs 5,000 crore in these corporations. In the Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam, we have given priority to land acquisition for the Upper Krishna Project. This will require funding of about Rs 70,000 crore. Other works will be taken up in the next phase,” he said.

When asked about his resolutions for the New Year 2026, Shivakumar said, “Our goal is to keep everyone happy and provide good governance to the state. Just as this year saw good rainfall, we hope for good rains next year as well, filling tanks and reservoirs and improving farmers’ lives. Our guarantee schemes will continue and empower the people. Local body elections will also be held next year.”

Asked whether good governance would continue under his leadership in 2026, he said, “Good governance will continue under the leadership of the Congress government. This administration will continue for the next seven-and-a-half years.”

Responding to a question about a statement by MLA Iqbal Hussain that he will become CM on January 6 or 9, Shivakumar said, “Please do not give importance to his remarks.”

When asked whether one could expect his leadership in 2026, he said, “I will speak about that in 2026.”

It can be recalled that demolition row issue gained traction after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that the Karnataka government was adopting a “bulldozer model”, similar to Uttar Pradesh, to evict Muslims in parts of Bengaluru.

Reacting strongly, Shivakumar asked the Kerala Chief Minister not to interfere in Karnataka’s internal affairs and dismissed the allegations as politically motivated.

“Without knowing the facts, Mr Pinarayi should not interfere in our state’s affairs. These are political gimmicks ahead of elections,” Shivakumar said.

Later, taking objection to the Congress-led Karnataka government’s demolition drive against unauthorised constructions in Bengaluru, the AICC on last Saturday raised concerns, saying such actions should have been carried out with greater caution and sensitivity.

AICC General Secretary and Congress Lok Sabha member K.C. Venugopal made the remarks after speaking to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor