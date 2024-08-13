Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Felicitates Olympic Bronze Medallist Aman Sehrawat in Delhi (Watch Video)

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday felicitated wrestler Aman Sehrawat for his remarkable achievement in securing the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Dahiya also attended the event.

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya felicitates Olympics Bronze medalist Aman Sehrawat



Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Dahiya was also present. pic.twitter.com/sSikP2wJRj — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2024

Sehrawat, who won his bronze at the Paris 2024 Olympics, received a warm reception upon his arrival at Delhi Airport earlier in the day. The 21-year-old wrestler clinched the medal with a 13-5 victory over Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz, marking India's first wrestling medal at the Paris Games.

India’s campaign in Paris concluded with six medals, falling just short of the record total from Tokyo 2020, marking it as the third-best performance for India at the Summer Games, following Tokyo 2020 and London 2012. At the Paris Olympics, Indian athletes competed in 16 sports, with athletics fielding the largest squad of 29 members.