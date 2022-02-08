Sri Lankan Navy apprehends 16 fishermen belonging to Tamil Nadu: Police

Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 16 fishermen belonging from Tamil Nadu in the early hours of Tuesday, informed Q branch police, Tamil Nadu.

Q branch police informed, "16 fishermen from Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu along with 3 boats apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy at 2 am near Delft island".

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

