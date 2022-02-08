Sri Lankan Navy apprehends 16 fishermen belonging to Tamil Nadu: Police
By ANI | Published: February 8, 2022 08:24 AM2022-02-08T08:24:02+5:302022-02-08T08:35:02+5:30
Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 16 fishermen belonging from Tamil Nadu in the early hours of Tuesday, informed Q branch police, Tamil Nadu.
Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 16 fishermen belonging from Tamil Nadu in the early hours of Tuesday, informed Q branch police, Tamil Nadu.
Q branch police informed, "16 fishermen from Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu along with 3 boats apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy at 2 am near Delft island".
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app