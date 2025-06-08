Sri Sri Ravi Shankar bats for ‘One Nation, One Election’, calls it essential for expediting country’s progress

New Delhi, June 8 Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Sunday extended support to the ‘One Nation, One Election’, a one-of-its kind initiative championed and pursued by the current dispensation, and said that it was extremely essential to turn this into a law for putting the country on a fast growth pedestal.

Ravi Shankar, the founder of Art of Living Foundation, speaking to IANS, congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for completing eleven years in power and spoke on a range of issues.

Making a strong case for ‘One Nation, One Election’, he said that it was time that the government implemented it as this will pave the way for fast growth.

“Officials and government employees remain tied up with continuous election duties -- panchayat, taluka, municipal, state, and central elections, leaving little time for actual work. Even politicians are constantly moving from one election rally to another. To free the country from this cycle and accelerate development, ‘One Nation, One Election’ is essential," he opined.

The spiritual leader also praised PM Modi-led government for prioritising road and infrastructure in border areas and frontline villages in the northeastern states including Arunachal Pradesh.

“The government's efforts to provide basic needs like electricity and roads in these remote areas are truly praiseworthy,” he said and also informed that his Foundation has also adopted several villages with support from the government.

He also shared his views on PM Modi’s 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, and said: "It allows direct communication with many people and highlights various schemes running across the country. It gives people from all sections of society a platform to express themselves and directly connect with the head of the nation, i.e. the Prime Minister."

Such initiatives help build confidence among the people and prepare the country to strengthen its resolve to become a key player on the world stage, he added.

