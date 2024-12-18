Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to give keynote address at UN on World Meditation Day on Dec 21

Bengaluru, Dec 18 Global spiritual leader and humanitarian, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, will guide a live World Meditation on Saturday, following the unanimous adoption of the United Nations General Assembly Resolution declaring 21 December as the World Meditation Day.

This historic event establishes an annual global celebration of meditation, recognising its transformative benefits for mental and physical health, as well as its power to foster peace and unity, an official release by the Art of Living stated on Wednesday.

The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in New York is marking the first-ever World Meditation Day at the UN headquarters on December 20.

The commemorative event at the UN will feature a keynote address by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. This momentous occasion, themed ‘Meditation for Global Peace and Harmony,’ would mark the First World Meditation Day.

“The recognition of meditation by the United Nations is a profound step forward," said Gurudev. "Meditation nurtures the soul, calms the mind, and offers a solution to modern challenges,” he added.

Gurudev will address global dignitaries, including senior UN leaders, diplomats, and international representatives, underscoring meditation’s critical role in fostering peace and unity.

On December 21, Gurudev will host a worldwide livestream, uniting millions in meditation to mark the Winter Solstice — an auspicious time for reflection and renewal.

The unanimous adoption of World Meditation Day by the UN General Assembly is a bold acknowledgment of meditation’s capacity to address the challenges of modern life — from rising stress and violence to the erosion of trust and connection in society.

Gurudev, who has dedicated 43 years to spreading the benefits of meditation across 180 countries, believes it is the most effective tool to cultivate mental clarity, emotional resilience, and societal harmony.

Gurudev has mediated and progressed peace negotiations in conflict-stricken regions such as Sri Lanka, Iraq, Venezuela, and Colombia, where he is credited with playing a pivotal role in ending the 52-year-long conflict between FARC and the Colombian government, the Art of Living stated on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor