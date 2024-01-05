Srikanth Poojary Granted Bail in Babri Masjid Demolition Riot Case

The court in Hubballi granted bail on Friday to Hindu activist Srikanth Poojary, who had recently been arrested for his alleged involvement in riots following the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya back in 1992. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) responded by launching a massive protest across the state, accusing the Congress government of being anti-Hindu.

Srikanth Poojary's lawyer, Sanjeev Badasaka, shared that the court has granted him conditional bail, and he is expected to be released tomorrow evening. Badasaka expressed appreciation for the court order, emphasizing the conditional nature of the bail, with the official order copy yet to be received.

#WATCH | Advocate for Shrikanth Pujari, arrested for alleged involvement in the riots after the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992, Sanjeev Badasaka says, "We welcome the court order...The conditions (of the bail) are yet to be seen, the copy is not yet available. After taking the… https://t.co/0AwPNullxEpic.twitter.com/90HzEf0Atv — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2024

According to the Hindustan Times reports, Srikanth Poojary, a 51-year-old right-wing activist from Karnataka’s Channapet in Hubballi district, has been linked to various fringe groups. He faces accusations of involvement in the 1992 riots in Hubballi following the Babri Masjid demolition, allegedly setting several shops on fire. According to the Hubballi police, Poojary has been implicated in 16 cases over the past 31 years, including three cases related to causing riots and causing harm. Additional charges include rioting in 1999, 2001, and 2014. Poojary also faces multiple cases related to gambling and illegal liquor. Hubballi police claim that he has consistently failed to appear before the court. Local media reports suggest that Poojary has been working as an autorickshaw driver in recent years.