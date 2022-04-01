Srinagar Corps Commander chairs security review conference in Kashmir

Srinagar, April 1 A joint security conference of army and police, chaired by the Corps Commander, Chinar Corps, was held at Awantipora to discuss security-related issues in the Valley, the army said on Friday.

It was attended by all senior army officials including the GOCs, Sector Commanders and COs as well as senior police officers in Kashmir Division, including the IGP, the DIGs North, Central and South Kashmir, and SSPs and SPs of all districts.

"The GOC complimented all for the good work done and urged all to strive harder," an army statement said.

The army said the recent terror attacks on civil and security forces personnel were discussed in detail.

"The forces also voiced concern on children of young age being manipulated by people with nefarious designs with drugs and false narratives. It was also pointed out to the alarming trend of the terrorists taking refuge in masjids and madrassas prior or after the act of committing terror activities in an attempt to create communal disturbance," it said.

Army said the issue of drug menace in the valley and the negative effects manifesting because of it was deliberated upon.

"The Corps Commander and the IGP urged the parents to reach out to their children and help arrest this regressive evil," army said.

"Among the myriad of issues discussed in the forum, the aspect of secure and smooth conduct of the Shri Amarnathji Yatra in the forthcoming summer factored prominently. The yatra this year is expected to draw large number of pilgrims as it is being resumed after a gap of two years due to the Covid restrictions. The agencies deliberated on the safety measures to be put in place and synergised efforts at ensuring a smooth flow of traffic of yatris and provision of administrative and medical assistance from available resources."

